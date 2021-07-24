RM144,556 worth of smuggled beer, fags seized

KUCHING (July 24): The police have seized RM144,556 worth of smuggled beer and cigarettes in two separate raids on July 21 and 22.

District police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement yesterday said two male and three female suspects were also arrested during the raid.

“The suspects, aged between 20 and 40 years-old, are being remanded for investigations under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967,” said Ahsmon.

The premises at Jalan Tabuan Laru was raided first followed by a commercial premises in Stampin.

Police seized 27,840 cans of beer and 26,780 sticks of cigarettes of different brands from the raid.