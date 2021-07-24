Sabah’s all time high – 712 cases

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 712 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest since entering the second phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

“All time high today! Sabah 712, Malaysia 15,902.

“No more zero-case districts in Sabah. Close contacts dominate new cases with 383 (53.8%) and clusters 112 (15.7%),” said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his Twitter post on Saturday.

He also revealed that two new clusters were recorded – Kluster Rumah Persekutuan and Kluster Kg Nosoob Baru, both here.