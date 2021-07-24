Sanitation, disinfection guide for public premises approved for local authorities

PUTRAJAYA (July 24): The sanitisation and disinfection guidelines for public facilities and premises in local authority areas will be used as a guide by local councils and stakeholders to carry out sanitisation and disinfection work at all public facilities and premises in their areas.

The guidelines were approved during the 78th national council for local authorities meeting chaired by Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and attended by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin on July 13.

In a statement issued by the Housing and Local Government Ministry in conjunction with the meeting, the guidelines are aimed to standardise efforts to curb infectious diseases in public areas by local authorities.

“It will also create policies and responsibilities for owners, license holders and managers of premises that are accessed by the public to conduct sanitisation and disinfection activities on their own at their premises,” the statement read.

The meeting also agreed to the use of the Slope Management Guidelines in local authority areas to create a source of reference for slope management for better quality and more efficient implementation.

“The guidelines will explain in greater detail the emphasis on slope management at all levels, starting with development planning, design, construction, registration and management,” the statement read.

The ministry said the meeting also agreed with the suggested amendment of the Uniform Building By-Laws 1984 (UBBL 1984) for the purpose of renovation with the current architectural and engineering practices, and will enable new government policies to be enforced.

The suggested amendment targets the acceptance of use by state authorities through gazettement of a by-law to be enforced by local authorities, the statement said.

Also approved at the council was the use of the Centralised Labour Quarters (CLQ) that can be used as reference by the government, local authorities or other related parties.

“This is for standardisation and coordination of technical needs, application procedures and other terms and conditions in the implementation and control of CLQ development in the state and local levels in the long term,” it said. – Bernama