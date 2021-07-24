SDMC adds more contact numbers for ‘walk-in’ vaccine appointments

KUCHING (July 24): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has added more contact numbers for those who want to make ‘walk-in’ appointments for the Covid-19 vaccinations in the state.

In its Covid-19 daily update today, SDMC said the state’s Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has called on those who have yet to be vaccinated with the first dose or yet to get their vaccination appointment dates to contact those numbers.

For Kuching Division, the added contact numbers are telephone numbers 082-597509, 082-59750 or 082-597566, or Whatsapp details to 013-2742806.

Those in Samarahan can call 082-597509, 082-671205 or 013-778 0621, while the contact numbers for Sri Aman are 083-327769 (Sri Aman health clinic), 083-320228 (Sri Aman vaccination centre) and 083-584015 (Lubok Antu health clinic).

For Betong, the telephone numbers are 010-5137066 or 013-3289982 for Betong district, 011-29231942 or 011-29231880 (Saratok), 019-9518916 (Kabong), 014-3129562 or 014-3043350 (Pusa), and 014-6979075 or 014-9021265 (Beladin PPV).

For Bintulu, the telephone number is 011-23240449 while those in Miri can call 085-322737 or 085-322301, or Whatsapp to 011-59284348 or 011-59424290.

The contact numbers for Limbang division are namely for Limbang district (085-202115, 085-202123, 085-202105 or 010-9225743) and Lawas district (085-283102 085-283103, 085-283105 or 085-283108).

Those in Serian can contact its Resident Office (082-892000), PPV Dewan Masyarakat Serian (014-3832685, 016-4042685 or 016-8382685), PPV Dewan Masyarakat Tebedu (014-3132685 or 016-5332685), and PPV Dewan Masyarakat Siburan (010-3832685 or 016-5302685).

For Sarikei, the contact numbers are 084-644976 or 084-654396.

Those in Mukah can contact the phone numbers for PPV Mukah (084-871276, 013-4721503, 017-2069362, 016-7479362 or 013-2834942) PPV Daerah Dalat (084-863149, 084-863041, 014-3937965 or 0111-5829386), PPV Daerah Matu (084-832336, 013-5631242, 013-8112253 or 016-7484784), PPV Daerah Daro (084-823363, 0115-1703770, 0112-5177186, 013-3650620, 019-4393343, 014-5894906 013-4380821 or 013-4971416) and PPV Daerah Tanjung Manis (084-815261, 019-5352102 or 0113-5773177).

For Sibu, the contact numbers are Resident Office (084-317934), PPV Sibu Indoor Stadium (084-353295 or 019-8159608), PPV Dewan Serbaguna Sibu Jaya (016-7054991), PPV Dewan Serbaguna Selangau (084-891104) and Kanowit District Office (084-752203).

Those in Kapit can contact 084-796322 or Whatsapp to 019-8360417, for Kapit district, 084-777250 (Song district), 086-461315 or 086-461323 (Belaga district) and 084-796059 (Bukit Mabong district).

On July 21, SDMC had announced all PPV in Sarawak would be accepting ‘walk-in’ vaccinations for those without first dose appointments starting July 21 after permission was given by the state CITF.

Sarawak aims to achieve herd immunity or at least 80 per cent of its population inoculated with two doses of vaccines by the end of next month.

SDMC also announced today that Kampung Kanchong Baru, Gedong will be under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) starting today (July 25) until August 6.

“The EMCO at Central Prison in Miri and Sime Darby Plantations workers quarters in Bintulu ends today (July 24),” it added.