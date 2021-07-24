SDMC: No new clusters, premises listed in HIDE recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (July 24): The number of active clusters in Sarawak today remained at 90 after no new ones have been recorded to date, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of the 90 active clusters, SDMC said, six clusters recorded a total of 43 new positive cases with the Kampung Kendaie Cluster in Lundu having the most at 25, followed by the Sungai Bedil Besar Cluster in Kuching (10), Sentosa 2 Cluster in Kuching (4) and one each in Pasar Basah Mukah Cluster in Mukah, Duyoh Cluster in Bau and Lempaong Cluster in Betong.

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of the Pekan Tatau Baru Cluster in Tatau after not recording any new positive cases in the last 28 days.

Meanwhile, no new premises in Sarawak has been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, thus the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system today to remained unchanged at 257.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.