Senator calls for more mass Covid-19 screening in Miri

MIRI (July 24): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling today called on the Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) to conduct more mass Covid-19 screening here to establish the actual situation in the city.

Ling in an interview here today said the daily Covid-19 statistics for Miri, which is released by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), might not reflect the actual situation.

“Sometimes Miri recorded four cases while other times it recorded eight or ten cases daily. With mass Covid-19 screening, this will enable MDDMC to identify positive cases early and separate them for isolation and quarantine,” he said.

He lamented that early intervention in preventing the spread of the virus in the community was vital, therefore MDDMC must make use of all of its resources and facilities.

He pointed out that the the facilities for Covid-19 screenings such as the drive-thru PCR swab-test at Miri Indoor Stadium must be fully utilised and he noted it had been very quiet recently.

“The drive-thru PCR swab-test at Miri Indoor Stadium should be utilised at its maximum capacity to serve Mirians, otherwise what is the purpose of setting up such facility if we did not make use of it?” he questioned.

He added that Miri is equipped with molecular lab that will expedite the Covid-19 sample results.