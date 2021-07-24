Six slapped with RM1,500 compound each for SOP violation

SIBU (July 24): Six individuals were slapped with a RM1,500 compound each for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

An integrated SOP monitoring team consisting of the police, Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Rela, Armed Forces, Road Transport Department and Health Department led by ASP Kushairy Bujang came across six individuals gathering at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong about noon yesterday.

“They could not give valid reason for gathering there,” a statement from the SOP monitoring team said.

They were issued with compounds under Rule 17 (1) Regulations for the Prevention and Control of Infectious diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) 2021, which prohibits a gathering of three persons in public places without any reason.

They have to pay the summonses at Sibu District health office within 14 days from the date the compound was issued.