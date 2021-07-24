SOP relaxation for fully vaccinated individuals to be announced within next few days – PM

PUTRAJAYA (July 24): People who have completed taking the two doses of Covid-19 vaccine can expect some good news over the next few days.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will announce a relaxation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) for these people.

“We will finalise (the details) and I will announce it as a total package,” he said in a special interview with the media here today.

Muhyiddin said the relaxation of the SOP restrictions include travel to Malaysia, inter-state movement for spouses working separately, social activities, sports and dine-in at restaurants.

“I do hope that this (relaxation) will give room or space, breathing space, for the people to live a slightly better life,” he said.

Muhyiddin on July 17 had announced that the easing of restrictions for individuals who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be decided at the National Recovery Council meeting within this week.

He said this would be in line with the opening of more economic sectors when states transition to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), especially in the Klang Valley.

The NRP is scheduled to be tabled by the prime minister in the Special Meeting of the Third Session of the 14th Parliament on Monday.

On this, he said although the session would be opened for debate, the government remains firm with its decision to proceed with the NRP until the country is back on track, which he believes should not be too long from now. – Bernama