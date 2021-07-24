Speaker rejects Anwar’s motion to debate Emergency laws for submitting too early

KUALA LUMPUR (July 24): Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun has rejected Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s motion to debate the Emergency ordinances, among others, by saying the Port Dickson MP had submitted this too early.

In a letter to Anwar explaining the rejection, Azhar said the submission was made on July 12 and before the notice for the special parliamentary meeting was issued three days later, on July 15.

“Therefore, your motion, Datuk Seri, is not in order as it was submitted before the notice was distributed.

“For your information, Datuk Seri, Standing Order 11(3) clearly states that the business during the special session must be decided by the prime minister. In this matter, your motion is not accounted for under matters of the special session which has been decided,” Azhar said.

He added that Anwar’s motion also covered more than one issue, which is not in accordance with Standing Order 33(1) and 46(3). — Malay Mail

