‘Study Rosli Dhoby’s struggles from nationalist’s angle, instead of from Western narratives’

SIBU (July 24): An activist believes that it is time for historians and local writers to narrate Rosli Dhoby’s struggles based on his (Rosli’s) point of view, instead of solely basing the narrative on the writing and documentations from the perspective of the Westerners.

Syirfan Indra Mitra Surya, who is the director/producer of the documentary ‘Rosli Dhoby: Pembunuh or Pejuang’ (Rosli Dhoby: Killer or Fighter), regarded the late Rosli as a ‘Sarawak Malay nationalist’.

Rosli, at a young age of 17, assassinated then-Governor of Sarawak, Sir Duncan Stewart, when the latter arrived in Sibu on Dec 3, 1949, highlighting the movement back then to fight against the attempt by the British to govern Sarawak as a crown colony, rather than a protectorate ruled by the White Rajahs.

“The late Rosli Dhoby is part of the history of those who fought for Sarawak’s independence from the British colonisation.

“I would suggest that more of our scholars write history books about Rosli Dhoby based on legitimate documents and findings from the family members.

“This way, the story of his struggles would be widely known, and could inspire more people,” said Syirfan Indra in his presentation during the ‘Sarawak Day 2021 Forum’ on ‘Rosli Dhoby – The Spirit That Never Dies’, which was broadcast live on Pustaka Negeri Sarawak Facebook Page yesterday.

The session was moderated by Rudi Affendi Khalik, the author of ‘Rosli Dhoby di Tali Gantung’ (Rosli Dhoby on the Gallows), and was also joined by Rosli Dhoby’s granddaughter Siti Nurainnie Bolhassan.

In her remarks, Siti Nurainnie expressed her hope for today’s young generation to continue instilling in themselves the values and the fighting spirit of Rosli Dhoby in all efforts towards developing Sarawak.

“We need to continue this fighting spirit of our heroes like Rosli Dhoby, and help Sarawak to continue progressing in areas such as education and socioeconomy,” she said.