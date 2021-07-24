There’s still fiscal space to continue to help people – PM

PUTRAJAYA (July 24): The government still has fiscal space although limited to fund economic stimulus packages to continue to help the people, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the country’s economic management, as certified by international rating agencies, is still in good shape.

“The government has proven through eight economic stimulus packages that it does not hesitate to spend money to help the people and help business sustainability,” he said at a special press conference here today.

Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research recently claimed that the government would not be able to fund the current stimulus package or other packages in the future due to various constraints facing the country at the moment.

The government has so far implemented eight economic stimulus packages worth more than RM530 billion, including more than RM80 billion in government fiscal injections, for the benefit over 20 million individuals and 2.4 million businesses.

The Prime Minister said the government’s deficit was expected to exceed the 6.0 per cent projection this year, taking into account the impact of the latest Movement Control Order (MCO) and the Enhanced MCO in Selangor.

“However, even though this deficit is large, we can push it aside for a while to ensure that the Malaysian economy recovers and the rakyat are protected.

“The growth forecast may have to be lowered slightly, but we are optimistic that when more people are vaccinated and more economic sectors can be reopened in Phase 2 and Phase 3 (of the National Recovery Plan), then our economy will rebound,” he said. – Bernama