Tokyo 2020: Sarawakian swimmer Welson fails to make the cut in 400m freestyle final

TOKYO (July 24): National swimmer Welson Sim Wee Sheng failed to make the cut in the men’s 400-metre (m) freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics, here today.

The 24-year-old Sarawakian finished 33rd out of 36 swimmers in the overall ranking on the opening day of the swimming event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Only the best eight swimmers will advance to the final to be held on Sunday (July 25) morning.

Earlier, Welson came in sixth in the second heat after clocking 3:58.25s while Venezuela’s Alfonso Mestre came in first in 3:47.14s, followed by Martin Bau of Slovenia (3:52.56s) and Joaquin Vargas of Peru (3:52.94s).

Germany’s Henning Bennet Muhlleitner topped the overall chart with a time of 3:43.67s while Felix Auboeck of Austria was second best in 3:43.91 and Italian Gabriele Detti third fastest in 3:44.67s.

This is Welson’s second attempt in the same event, having clocked 3:51.57s en route to being ranked 34th overall at the 2016 Rio Games.

Welson, however, will have another opportunity to prove his worth as he is set to feature in the men’s 200m freestyle on Sunday (July 25), as will another national swimmer, Phee Jinq En in the women’s 100m breaststroke. – Bernama