Two men arrested for attacking hardware shop owner in Siburan

KUCHING (July 24): Two male suspects were arrested by the police after they attacked a 49-year-old hardware shop owner at Duranda Emas, Siburan around 12.30pm yesterday.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the suspects had attacked the victim with their bare hands as well as metal objects, causing bodily injury to the victim.

“The suspects also vandalised and damaged the items inside the premises,” said Aidil in a statement today.

He added that the two male suspects, aged 20 and 29, were arrested at the district’s Criminal Investigation Department’s compound at 5.55pm on the same day of the offence.

Aidil said that the 20-year-old suspect had three past criminal records, including drug abuse and illegal possession of weapons, while the other suspect did not have any criminal records.

“During interrogation, both suspects admitted that they assaulted the victim,” said Aidil.

He added that the 20-year-old suspect claimed that the victim had brought “shame” to his employer by superimposing a photo of a man vomitting on his employer’s food stall signboard.

The suspect also claimed that the victim had superimposed the photo after being dissatisfied that his employer was giving free food to the public during the recent Movement Control Order.

On the other hand, the 29-year-old suspect, told police that he was dissatisfied against the victim who had allegedly assaulted his father on July 10.

“The suspect’s father was arrested on the same day of the assault and the case was forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor on July 21,” said Aidil.

Both suspects are currently being investigated under Section 324 and 427 of the Penal Code.