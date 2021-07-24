UMS to increase vaccination to 3,000 doses daily

KOTA KINABALU: The vaccination centre (PPV) in Unversiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) will increase its vaccination to 3,000 doses daily from next week.

Chairman of the UMS Board of Directors, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, said the move reflects the university’s commitment in increasing Sabah’s vaccination rate.

He hoped that the 3,000 daily doses will help the State Health Department achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

In a statement on Saturday, Abdul Rahman revealed that UMS had also sent teams to the rural areas to carry out immunisation outreach programmes.

The teams consisted of 34 clinical personnel and 128 volunteers, who included students and university staff.

They had distributed 13,729 doses of vaccines since the start of the programme on June 14.