80 pct of those eligible in Sibu have received first dose

SIBU (July 25): A total of 84.3 per cent of the population in Sibu who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination have received their first dose of vaccine.

According to Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee, the data recorded as at July 22 this year, translated into 211,330 out of total 250,735 individuals eligible for the vaccine.

Regarding those who had received the second dose of the vaccine, he said they comprised 52.3 per cent – or 131,118 individuals – of the total.

Dr Annuar, who is Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator, expressed his hope for all the Dose 1 recipients to complete their vaccination within the next two to three weeks.

“We want as many people as possible to be vaccinated because with more people being vaccinated, the virus cannot spread and cannot replicate anymore – that would be the best news.

“We must achieve herd immunity, but the best is when we can achieve 100 per cent (of people vaccinated),” he said during his Facebook Live session yesterday.

Dr Annuar pointed out the importance of the second dose in reinforcing protection against Covid-19.

“The first dose is to train the immune system to produce more antibodies.

“The second dose is when the antibodies are being produced to protect you; that’s why you need the second dose,” he said, adding that the antibody would reach its full capacity two weeks after the second dose.

Thus, he strongly advised the people not to miss their second dose unless they had good reasons.

“Those who could not make it for the second-dose appointment must inform the authorities so that arrangements can be made.

“Not many had missed their second dose, but those who missed it out, had good reasons.

“It would be a waste if you had the first dose, but decided not to take the second,” he said.

On the Delta Variant, Dr Annuar urged everyone to continue to be vigilant.

He also expressed hope that the positive case detected in Sibu had yet to be transmitted into the community.

“Still, research has shown that Moderna, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca (vaccines) are effective against the Delta Variant.

“Sinovac Biotech Ltd has also made a statement about the Sinovac vaccine being also effective against the variant.”

Moreover, Dr Annuar called upon everyone to continue being vigilant and adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP).