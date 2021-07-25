Covid-19: 60 pct of Sarawak’s Delta cases among unvaccinated, says health director

KUCHING (JULY 25): Some 60 per cent or 56 of the 93 Covid-19 Delta variant cases registered in Sarawak as of July 23 involved patients who have not been vaccinated against the virus, said State Health Director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapien Mohamed.

Dr Mohamed Sapien disclosed that 27 cases or 29 percent of the Delta variant cases had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 10 cases or 11 percent had received two doses before they were found positive for Covid-19.

According to him, eight of those who completed their two dose vaccination were tested positive for Covid-19 more than 14 days after they received the second dose.

“Some 98 percent of the cases are now at Clinical Stage 1 and 2 where their condition is stable and not in need of oxygen aid.

“Only one case is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and also reported to be stable. There are no death cases reported among those infected by the Delta variant yet,” he said.

He also said Covid-19 immunisation can reduce the risk of death and worsening health conditions even if one were infected with the Covid-19 Variant of Concern (VOC).

“Therefore, those who have yet to be vaccinated must quickly register for immunisation,” he said.

The statement came after the Ministry of Health said Sarawak had recorded 93 Covid-19 Delta variant cases as of midnight of July 22 — the highest in the country.

In a Facebook post on July 23, MoH said 92 of the Delta variant cases in Sarawak were local transmissions.

Dr Mohamed Sapian said the highest number of Delta variant cases was recorded in Kuching Division with 69 cases, followed by Samarahan (10), Serian (6), Sri Aman (5), Miri (2) dan Sibu (1).

He revealed that one of the cases was classified as Import A (imported from overseas), four were Import B (imported from the Peninsula), eight cases detected among police and immigration detainees in Kuching, Sri Aman and Serian Divisions while the rest were local transmissions.

“Delta variant cases were detected in several Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) localities in Kuching division such as Kampung Astana Lot and Sungai Bedil Besar, Kampung Seratau, Emperoh Nyiru Grait and Kampung Bintawa Hilir.

“The Delta variant cases were also detected in active clusters such as the Sentosa 2 Cluster, Salak Land Cluster, Sungai Bedil Besar Cluster, KM23 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster, Pagar Satok Cluster, Jalan Tasik Biru By-Pass Cluster, Duyoh Cluster, Pagar Serian Cluster, Tembok Sri Aman 2 Cluster and Lorong Perlis Empat Miri Cluster.”

Even though the Delta variant is now in Sarawak, Dr Mohamed Sapian advised the people in the state not to panic but to strictly follow health advisories to curb its spread.

He said they included staying at home when there is no urgent business, avoid visiting family members, neighbours and friends if there is no important business and always wear face mask and observe physical distancing when in public areas such as eateries and supermarkets.

He also said the public are encouraged to wear double face masks when they are at high risk areas.

“When at the workplace, at site or attending meetings, always wear a face mask at all times and observe physical distancing including among colleagues. Avoid gathering at the pantry when eating.

“Avoid eating together with those of not the same households during ‘dine-in’ at the eatery and remove face masks only when eating and drinking.

“If you have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty of breathing or tiredness, body aches, diarrhea and vomitting, please get yourself screened immediately,” he said.

He also advised those who are in contact with a positive case within the last 14 days to immediately go for Covid-19 screening without needing to wait to be called by health personnel.

He said those who are ordered to be quarantined at home must not leave the house or get too close with those under the same roof. If they feel their symptoms worsen, he said they should call the nearest hospital or 999 immediately.