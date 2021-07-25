Covid-19 cases, hospital admissions in M’sia expected to decline in August, says Khairy

PUTRAJAYA (July 25): Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions are expected to decline next month (August) when 40 per cent of the country’s adult population is fully vaccinated, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said vaccines were able to prevent severe effects of Covid-19 disease and the hospital admission rate for the elderly had also shown a declining trend.

Based on Sungai Buloh Hospital’s data, he said the hospital admission rate for Category Four and Five patients among the elderly showed a downward trend in line with the implementation of the second phase of PICK.

“The Covid-19 vaccine is indeed an important protective shield against SARS-CoV-2 virus,” he said in virtual interview with the media recently.

Khairy said doubts over the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country were seen to be reducing as many registered to get vaccinated.

“Maybe there are those who do not want the vaccine because they want to take other medicines, but when (we) announced the things that will be allowed for those who are fully vaccinated, more people will come and get their vaccination,” he said.

On the need for the third booster dose, Khairy said the matter would be updated in the Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) meeting next week.

He said the technical working group would make some recommendations on the booster shot.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) had been asked to check the ventilation system at all vaccination centres (PPV) nationwide to prevent the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama