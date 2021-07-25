Covid-19: Malaysia’s cumulative tally of cases breaches 1 million after nation records 17,045 new cases today

KUCHING (July 25): Malaysia’s cumulative cases breached the 1 million mark today after the nation reported 17,045 new daily cases, bringing the total tally to 1,013,438.

Selangor continued to dominate the top spot with a whopping 8,500 new cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a post on his Facebook page.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 2,045 cases and Kedah with 1,216.

The new Covid-19 cases reported in other states and territories today are 950 cases in Johor, Sabah (818), Perak (609), Penang (573), Negeri Sembilan (513), Pahang (424), Sarawak (407), Melaka (370), Terengganu (273), Kelantan (266), Putrajaya (50), Labuan (21), and Perlis (10).