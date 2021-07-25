Covid-19: Sarawak records 407 new cases, 2 deaths

KUCHING (July 25): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases yesterday shot up to 407 in 24 hours with Kuching recording the highest number of cases at 198, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that there were also two deaths bringing the death toll to 457.

Apart from Kuching, new cases were also reported in Serian (38), Samarahan (34), Sibu (23), Bintulu (17), Simunjan (15), Mukah (9), Miri (8), Saratok (8), Bau (8), Lundu (7), Telang Usan (7), Meradong (6), Sarikei (6), Beluru (5), Subis (5), Song (4), Kapit (3), Asajaya (2), Kabong (2), and one each in Tatau and Tanjung Manis.

“The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 73,986,” SDMC said.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 286 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 16 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 60 from other screenings at health facilities; and 44 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities.

“An Import B case was also detected involving an individual who had returned from Melaka,” it added.

On the latest fatalities, it said the two cases involved male victims from Sibu.

“The 456th death case was a 60-year-old man who had tested positive on July 20. His body was brought to Sibu Hospital and he had no history of comorbidities,” it said.

It said a 59-year-old was the state’s 457th death.

“The victim had tested positive on July 8 and passed away at Sibu Hospital. He had a history of high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease,” it said.

Meanwhile, a total of 199 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 119 were discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and PKRC under SGH; 23 from Miri Hospital and PKRC under Miri Hospital; 13 from Sarikei Hospital and the PKRC under Sarikei Hospital; 13 from PKRC Serian; 11 from PKRC Mukah; nine from Bintulu Hospital and the PKRC under Bintulu Hospital; four from Sibu Hospital and the PKRC under Sibu Hospital; three from PKRC Betong; and two each from Kapit Hospital and PKRC under Kapit Hospital and Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC Sri Aman.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 68,900 or 93.13 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 4,459 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 2,479 were being treated at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 593 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 306 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 266 at PKRC Betong; 246 at PKRC Serian; 179 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 155 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 85 at PKRC Mukah; 80 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; 65 at Sri Aman Hospital; four at PKRC Lawas; and one at Limbang Hospital.