Disappointing return to Super League action

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC’s much anticipated return to Super League action ended in disappointment Saturday.

The Rhinos went down 0-1 to PJ City FC, courtesy of second half substitute Sunil Caven Chandran’s 90th minute winner at the MBPJ Stadium.

Sunil was afforded much space outside of the box before trying his luck with a harmless-looking low shot that squirmed under the body of goalkeeper Robson Rendy Rining and into the back of the net.

Sabah FC tried to fight back in the four minutes of added time but to no avail, as they fell to their sixth defeat of the campaign.

Head coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto was a mirror of disappointment at the end of the game as the unfavourable outcome did not justify their hard work for much of the match.

The Rhinos largely dominated the game but without really being able to convert the chances created, with efforts from Josip Ivancic, Saddil Ramdani as well as substitutes Hamran Peter and Bobby Gonzales either saved or off target.

And they were made to pay for it in the closing stages as the backline failed to close down match winner Sunil outside the box.

“We have studied the opponents and knew beforehand that they were a very compact team and played on the counter attack.

“The players too were reminded that the last 15 minutes of a match was very critical and it was proven right.

“If I have to be honest, they were several (Sabah) players who did not play to instructions, hence the unfavourable outcome.

“This will go into my personal note and also for the team that we can’t afford to make mistake that will directly contribute to a defeat,” he said after the match.

Commenting further on the game, Kurniawan said the plan was to try and break PJ City FC at their vulnerable point, that is to hit them on the counter after gaining possession.

However, Kurniawan pointed out the players tended to delay the game thus allowing for PJ City FC to regroup to thwart any attempts from the Rhinos.

“We were a bit lacking on that area and furthermore, they (PJ City FC) were very formidable in midfield and we tried to break from wide areas but without much success.

“I’m not going to point fingers but we lost and it meant we missed our target to get all three points.

“We need to work and train extra hard to make amends by winning all three points in the next match…the players must perform to the maximum best,” added Kurniawan.

With the defeat, Sabah FC missed the chance to move closer to the top five, which according to the Indonesian coach was the team target.

Sabah could have ended the night as high as sixth but following the defeat, the Rhinos dropped to eighth on 16 points from four wins and four draws.

“In football you need to have target and ours are to try and get into the top five. This is not meant to give the players unnecessary pressure but as a motivation for them to give their best,” he said.

Sabah FC will next take on ninth placed Sri Pahang FC at the Likas Stadium on July 28.