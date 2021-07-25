Five Vietnamese fishermen recaptured

MIRI (July 25): Five Vietnamese who escaped from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detention facility here on July 15 have been re-arrested, said MMEA Miri director Capt Mohd Fauzi Othman.

He said they escaped through a damaged lock-up toilet window, and were re-arrested at 11pm Friday (July 23) from among the bushes near the mouth of Miri River.

The five escapees were among 13 Vietnamese fishermen detained by MMEA Miri on June 28 for fishing without a permit in the country’s waters, and without valid identification.

“Following their escape, MMEA Miri launched a manhunt via intelligence information, land searches as well as blockade of Miri River estuary.

“Their hiding location was detected following the movement of a suspicious-looking vehicle entering the sewage plant area near the mouth of Miri River, and placing packages believed to contain food before leaving the location,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shortly afterwards, five individuals appeared from the direction of the beach sneaking into the bushes.

“Inspections found that the suspected food packages were missing, believed to have been taken by the suspects.

“Following that, the enforcement officers cordoned off the area and caught the suspects after one of them. who is believed tired and hungry, surrendered after a 45-minute chase,” said Fauzi.

Following the arrest, MMEA Miri seized a mobile phone, believed to have been used by one of the suspects to contact the mastermind who provided them food aid.

“All were then taken to Batu Niah police station for further investigation.

“The mastermind, believed to have abetted and provided food to the suspects is now being hunted by the authorities to assist in the investigation,” added Fauzi.

The manhunt also involves the police’s Canine Unit (K9), district police headquarters, Piasau Nature Reserve and the local community.

“MMEA thanks Miri District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari and all those involved for their cooperation,” said Fauzi.

For complaints and information on any suspicious activities at sea, the public can call Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 085-418204, or Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999 around the clock.