Govt should consider setting up RCI to look into various issues on Covid-19 response, management – Academician

KUCHING (July 25): The government should consider setting up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to look into various issues on the response and management of Covid-19 in light of the rising number of cases nationwide, said Assoc Prof Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The academician from Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Syariah and Laws said the RCI should investigate the sudden spike of daily new infections, the allegation over the use of empty syringe, the effectiveness of all types of vaccines and the illegal sale of the vaccines and the distribution of the vaccines in the country.

“All these arising issues cannot be seen or treated lightly as they involve the health, safety and life of the people. Though there are many other steps which can be taken to deal with these issues, setting up an RCI is very crucial in order for us to investigate them all,” he said in a statement today.

Muzaffar pointed out that Malaysia had also detected an increasing number of new Covid-19 variants which are far more contagious and harmful.

He said the authorities had announced that the spike of infections was due to the number of swab tests conducted especially in the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas.

He, however, felt that the rising number of cases and the spread of several variants in the country society clearly indicated that something was not right with the system itself or at the management level in combating the pandemic.

As such, he said the RCI, if set up, would be able to gather independent and knowledgeable experts to investigate all the arising issues.

“Through the RCI, we should be able to identify any loopholes and weaknesses with our strategies and plans in dealing with the pandemic and make immediate rectification.”

In Malaysia, Muzaffar said the RCI is regulated under the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1950 (Act 119).

According to him, Section 2 of the Act clearly stipulates that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may, where it appears to him to be expedient to do so, issue a Commission appointing one or more Commissioners and authorising the Commissioners to enquire into (a) the conduct of any federal officer; (b) the conduct or management of any department of the public service of Malaysia; (c) the conduct or management of any public institution which is not solely maintained by State funds; or (d) any other matter in which an enquiry would, in the opinion of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, be for the “public welfare”.

He said the term public welfare can include the current issues pertaining to the response and management of Covid-19.

“The results of RCI are often published in a report and it will include many suggestions or recommendations which can later be read, analysed and taken into serious consideration by relevant authorities and agencies to make necessary improvement,” he added.