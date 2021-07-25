Kit Siang: PM should intervene to persuade contract doctors not to go on strike tomorrow

KUCHING (July 25): Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran parliamentarian leader Lim Kit Siang said today that the prime minister should personally intervene to negotiate with the contract doctors to persuade them not to go on strike tomorrow.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said the prime minister should also explain to Parliament tomorrow his formula to resolve the long-standing problems of the contract doctors.

“Hartal Doktor Kontrak has said that some 5,000 doctors in the country are expected to take part in a strike tomorrow which will throw the public healthcare system into utter chaos, as the system is already on the verge of breaking point,” he said in a statement.

DAP Klang MP Charles Santiago has reportedly described the entire Klang Valley as an intensive care unit (ICU) because of shortage of oxygen, medical equipment and beds.

Lim said it would be the height of irresponsibility if the prime minister did not intervene to negotiate with the contract doctors to prevent them from going on strike and reporting to Parliament tomorrow on his formula to resolve the long-standing problems of the contract doctors.

He added that it would also be most unconscionable in view of the high fatality rates of the Covid-19 pandemic if the prime minister did nothing to persuade the contract doctors not to go on strike.

“If there is a strike of the contract doctors and ensuing chaos in a very fragile public health system as a result of the strike, it would be the predominant issue of Parliament tomorrow – edging all other issues into second place,” pointed out Lim.

As such, he called on the prime minister to muster the political will to resolve the long-standing problems of the contract doctors with a fair and just permanent solution.