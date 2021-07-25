Kota Marudu girl receives new prosthetic leg

KOTA KINABALU: Four-year-old Aurora Amelia Alexander received a new prosthetic leg from Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The only daughter of Alexander and Marcella from Kota Marudu needed a new prosthetic as she had outgrown the one she was using.

State Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry political secretary Noraini Idris represented Umno Sabah deputy president Datuk Yakub Khan in handing over the prosthetic to Aurora’s mother on Sunday.

It was learnt that Aurora who was born without a right leg, needed a new prosthetic every year as she outgrows the one she uses.

Umno Sabah expressed its appreciation to Queen Elizabeth Hospital II’s Chief Assistant Director Dr Wan Sherhan for bringing Aurora’s plight to their attention.