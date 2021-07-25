MBKS mulls issuing certs for fully vaccinated hawkers, stall holders

KUHCING (July 25): Kuching South City Council mulls issuing certificates to all fully vaccinated hawkers and stall holders operating in areas under their jurisdiction.

Its mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said they proposed to start this policy (issuing certs to hawkers) with markets and hawker centres under them first for the good of public health.

He said the certificate would instill confidence in customers patronising their stalls.

“Aside from hawkers centres and markets under MBKS jurisdiction, we are also looking at implementing the policy at other places like coffeeshops and cafes since they too are open to the public,” he said after attending a food aid programme at Boulevard Shopping Mall here yesterday.

Wee said the other option was to only allow fully vaccinated customers to patronise those premises.

“We are, of course, well-aware of those under 18 and pregnant mothers who have yet to be vaccinated. We are still looking into the matter and that’s why we start with markets and hawker centres first.”

Wee added that they welcome constructive criticism from the public, but not those with hidden agenda.

“Whatever proposals I announced through my Facebook page is meant to gauge public opinion towards them and to seek consultation. We want to get feedbacks from the public.”

With the assistance of restaurants and coffeeshops associations, Wee said they had managed to submit over 200 names of people working in the food and beverage sector for vaccination last week.

All of them have since received the first dose of vaccine.

On a separate note, chief executive officer of Boulevard Shopping Mall Kuching and Bintulu, Cheah Kheng Mun, said they had delivered 50 food packets of RM50 each in partnership with Kuching Food Aid, yesterday.

The food packets consisted of 5kg rice, eggs, dry beehoon packets, two cans of sardines, one can of pickled lettuce, one bottle of sweet sauce, 1kg sugar, flour and cooking oil.

“We have donors from Peninsular Malaysia who also bought RM50-worth of food packets each for distribution to the less fortunate people in Sarawak,” said Cheah.

Boulevard Hypermarket Kuching chief operating officer Joseph Wong added that an organisation had purchased RM6,000 worth of food aid packets for The Salvation Army here recently.

Customers can support the food aid programme by purchasing a packet of food aid worth RM50 at the counter of the shopping mall.

For further information or donation, call Boulevard Shopping Mall Marketing and Promotion Department at 082-461388 or visit Boulevard Shopping Mall (Kuching)’s Facebook Page.