MHC to govt: Announce all terms and conditions for improved benefits offered to contract healthcare professionals

KUCHING (July 25): The Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) has urged the government to announce all terms and conditions for the improved benefits offered to the contract healthcare professionals (HCPs).

“We appreciate the equalising benefits offered to the contract HCPs in terms of leave, possible career advancement, and possible extension of contract durations to complete specialist training.

“However, the Cabinet decisions are unclear on whether salaries are equal to permanent posts, on the transparent criteria for permanent posts, and whether contract workers would be able to receive time-based promotions as enjoyed by their permanent counterparts,” said MHC in a statement today.

The statement was issued following the recent announcement on the short-term solutions to improve the employment terms of contract doctors, dentists, pharmacists and nurses.

MHC called on the government to offer an automatic contract duration of 10 years for HCPs with similar benefits as permanent HCPs.

It also called for more permanent posts to be created for the Health Ministry.

MHC said the government must identify the root causes of the country’s human resources for health challenges, and take politically difficult but necessary steps to consolidate the healthcare education system.

“We must also enhance the quality of medical graduates and expand the ability of the healthcare system to absorb and train doctors.

“Several solutions include extending the moratorium on medical schools, reducing the number of foreign medical schools approved by the Malaysian Medical Council, and introducing a Medical Licensing Exam can ensure that all doctors meet a high minimum standard,” pointed out MHC.

It also appealed to the government to proactively engage all parties and stakeholders to produce equitable and durable solutions accepted by all parties.

MHC feared that the threat of strikes would always be present unless there were durable solutions.

“HCPs have proven their worth and value, and should not be forced into situations where they feel compelled to strike (as might still happen on July 26).

“Therefore, the government must adopt a proactive approach to long-term and equitable solutions, instead of waiting until the last minute,” it said.

MHC added that the employment terms of HCPs must be fair and transparent, and their future with the country’s public healthcare services must be reassured.