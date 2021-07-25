Minos: Local govts must continue to handle public services well to ensure health, safety of people

KUCHING (July 25): Local governments must continue to handle public services well despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as it is to ensure the health and safety of the public, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos.

Minos said these services include grass cutting, street sweeping, ensuring street lighting working at all times, desludging, road repair and drain cleaning.

“These services were the among the public complaints received. While most of these complaints were fair and legitimate, some were nasty and rude, and at times exaggerated and false…just to spite the local governments.

“But we cannot ignore the complaints. We do the checking and act as best as possible on the legitimate ones and ignore the nasty, fake ones,” said Minos in a statement yesterday.

At the same time, he said local governments have to help out in any way possible in the war against Covid-19 and vaccination drive.

To heed the government’s call to go digital in providing public services, Minos said local governments must change with the times and constantly be innovative and creative, lest they get left behind.

He took the opportunity to congratulate all the councillors in the state who were given automatic one-year term extension, including himself.

He hoped that these councillors will serve the government and people with more seriousness and dedication.

The Sarawak government has reappointed 758 councillors from 24 local councils statewide, with their new term of office taking effect from July 1, this year until June 30, next year. They were virtually sworn-in on Friday, which was led by Miri mayor Adam Yii.