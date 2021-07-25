‘Never suffer in silence’

Small-time food operators strive to help fellow traders weather through tough times during Covid-19 pandemic

MANY people have been experiencing hardship since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared in March last year.

Some were forced to go on indefinite leave without pay, with promises that they could come back once the companies had gotten back on their feet.

A number of these companies never recovered, forcing them to let go their employees.

Things did not favour the business owners too, including those operating in the food and beverage sector – one among a few economic activities allowed to operate during various phases of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Food stall operator, Ugik Jalit, 35, said there were many times when he had to make some difficult decisions to keep his business afloat.

“During the last MCO, my business was already not doing well, but I was still able to help others who were struggling.

“This year, however, has been the worst for me. I could barely help myself, let alone others,” he told thesundaypost in Miri.

When MCO 1.0 was enforced early last year, Ugik and his group of friends came together to help a number of hard-hit families in Miri by donating food items to them. The contributions might seem small, but they believed at the time that they should be enough to help sustain these families as they waited for other assistance schemes to come.

Ugik, who had been operating his stall at a food court in Taman Tunku Miri since 2014, said he had two workers whom he struggled to keep.

“I’m not doing that well, but I try to keep my workers because they too have mouths to feed. If I let them go, how would they put food on the table during these difficult times?

“Honestly, I’m torn between letting them go and keeping them, but I choose the latter because they had stayed by my side when my business experienced some ups and downs before. This is the least that I can do for them,” he said.

In the present MCO period, Ugik said his business has dropped by more than 50 per cent and numerous times, he had to use his own savings to cover parts of the operating cost.

“In the past, we would prepare food for about 100 takeaways and around 120 to 130 diners.

“I think many people prefer to do their own cooking at home during the MCO,” he said, adding that despite all the challenges, his stall still opens every day.

Ugik said during the pre-pandemic times, he would receive two or three catering orders a month from the nearby church as there were always events such as weddings, engagements and others occasions.

A small comfort

When asked about food traders being allowed to have customers dining in at their premises, as announced recently under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), Ugik said the news managed to make him heave a small sigh of relief.

During the past couple of months of no dine-ins, he said it would be ‘lucky’ if he managed to sell 30 takeaway packs of food.

Under the dine-in ruling, the food operator and his workers must have received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I’m thankful, but at the same time, I also hope that the government could speed up the vaccination process so that other people, especially the stall workers, could also resume working.

“We’re also worried if our customers are not vaccinated. We would feel safer knowing that both the traders and the customers have received at least their first dose of the vaccine,” he said.

Ugik said sometimes the food court would receive customers comprising foreign workers and some of them had told him that they had not even registered for vaccination.

“I hope the government could run campaigns to raise awareness amongst these foreign workers, letting them know that they too can be vaccinated in our country without any charge.

“We need to make them understand clearly why this vaccine is very important.

“Some whom I met told me that they’re too afraid to go for vaccination here; that’s why they did not register for it.

“But when they come to dine in at our stall, who are we to say no to them, or ask about their private particulars?

“Not only the foreigners; I think there are also some locals who have not been vaccinated because they have no MyKad. Perhaps the government could also look into this as well,” said Ugik.

He also hoped that all the financial assistance and programmes for the people announced by the state and federal governments recently could be immediately implemented to prevent the people from doing something that could ruin themselves.

“I also hope the government would not set too complicated criteria in giving out such financial aid to the people.

“For example – last year, I was entitled for Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) package, but this year, I have received a message saying that I’m not entitled.

“The government needs to know that not all traders are making good money.

“The financial aid given out to business operators is meant to cover our business and workers. We should still be entitled to receiving the BKSS because this is for our families. We should not be denied one (aid), just because we have received the other.

“Not everyone shows that they’re really struggling – many are like us, who are struggling without being noticed. So I really hope the government could take note of all this and reach out to us.”

Ugik also called upon fellow small-time business operators to ‘never suffer in silence’, and to reach out for help if they could not bear the burden any longer.

“Be strong and do all you can to sustain your business. If you have to close down your shop and operate from home, use all the available channels such as Facebook, WhatsApp or other online platforms to promote your business.

“But if you really cannot do it or if the burden’s too much, please – reach out to others for help. “Never suffer in silence and go into depression. Talk to a friend whom you can trust. Even if they could not help you, perhaps they could direct you to someone who could.

“There are many NGO (non-governmental organisations) that can help those who are really in need.

“Remember, life must go on – not only for yourself, but also for your loved ones,” said Ugik.

Operating from home

Meanwhile, Masnah Jamin felt that closing down her food stall and working from home as ‘the right decision’ that she made during this MCO period.

“With the number of Covid-19 cases still high then, I did not want to take the risk. I must think about my family at home and I must protect them as well,” she told thesundaypost.

At home, this 53-year-old small-time entrepreneur now makes cookies, biscuits and also cakes, which she promotes and sells via online platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook.

Apart from her own products, she also buys products from other small-time traders who are struggling to make ends meet.

“I try to help wherever and whenever I can. I buy their products such as ‘kerepek’ (crisps) and sell them to my customers. I do not make profit from such sales because I just want to help my fellow small-time traders, who are also my friends,” she said.

Masnah said working from home spared her from worrying too much about the water and electricity bills – she would only have to pay half of her rental fee on the stall.

“Some of my friends are not as lucky, because they still need to pay full rental fees even if they don’t operate their stalls. So they have no choice but to open for business to cover their rental fees and to keep their trading spots.

“In the current situation, they are making very little income – sometimes, just enough to cover their rental fees,” she said.

However, Masnah said she felt thankful that she was still able to help others within the community, even during these trying times.

“I believe is sharing ‘rezeki’ (sustenance). When I make good profits, I buy food rations such as rice, powdered milk and even diapers, to be donated to families in need whom I come across.

“I have been doing this since MCO 1.0.

“Many of my friends know that I’m doing this, so they would inform me about families who are in dire need of help.”

On her current home-based business, Masnah said she took in two helpers so that they could generate incomes for themselves.

“It’s my way of helping them. At least they get to make some incomes without having to come up with an amount of capital to run their own small businesses,” she said, adding that she had been receiving lots of cake and cookies orders from people who had to work from home.

During the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations, she received an overall order of over 300 jars of cookies, despite those celebrating not allowed to host any open house gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her popular bestsellers were ‘Biskut Makmur’, ‘Batang Buruk’ and ‘Pineapple Tarts’.

“If something is meant to be your ‘rezeki’, you would have it even if you’re just at home.

“That’s why I always advise my trader friends to go for courses and equip themselves with more skills or knowledge. If you couldn’t use one talent during this pandemic, then you could use the other.

“Like me – I’m also a bridal services operator, but have not landed any bridal or grooming job during the present MCO; thus, I make full use of my over 30 years’ worth of cookies-making experience to continue generating incomes.”

Masnah said being a committee member of Bumiputera Chambers of Commerce (DUBS) Miri and Miri Bumiputra Traders Association (PBMS), she wanted to set a good example for other traders and motivate them not to give up during these trying times.

“We need to learn to think out of the box.

“Find suitable courses or google online to find out what you can do. If such skills could be marketed, you should go ahead and market them.

“Even if you are only making about RM20 to RM30 a day, that’s still an income,” she added.