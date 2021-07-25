No new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak

KUCHING (July 25): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state for the second day running today, with the total number of active clusters remaining at 88, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee said that out of the 88 active clusters, five clusters recorded a total of 16 new positive cases.

“The cluster that reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases was the Kampung Kendaie Cluster in Lundu with six cases, followed by Ulu Senulau Cluster in Saratok (4), Abu Bengang Cluster in Saratok, Bukit Tinggi Cluster in Meradong (2) and Lunyim Cluster in Telang Usan (1),” said SDMC.

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of the Kampung Muara Tebas Cluster and Jalan Stampin Cluster, both in Kuching, after they did not record any new positive cases in the last 28 days.

Meanwhile, no new premise was listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, making the number of premises in the state listed in the HIDE system to remain unchanged at 257.

On May 8, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

“Premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general. Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities,” he said.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.