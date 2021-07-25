Outreach PICK to run vaccination drives across Limbang on July 26-29

LIMBANG (July 25): The outreach National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) meant for the Penan community across this division would be running from tomorrow until July 29.

A collaboration between Limbang Health Office and Limbang Division Penan Affairs Management Committee, this mobile drive would make stops at the Rural Service Centre (RSC) at Long Rayeh and also Rumah Joshua and Kampung Long Napir here throughout the four days.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, the aim is to achieve herd immunity among the Penans through vaccination.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that everyone would be safe from Covid-19, and a way to do this is through vaccination.

“Thus, we want the Penans in Ulu Limbang to come forward and support this mobile outreach PICK,” he told reporters after having attended a meeting on PICK Limbang District at the Resident’s Office here yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is Bukit Sari assemblyman, acknowledged that the Penans had been relying on traditional medicines and treatments all this while, but this did not mean that they were immune to the coronavirus.

“In this regard, we call upon the young, well-educated Penans to play their part in encouraging their family members and neighbours to undergo vaccination,” he said.

Menwhile, Awang Tengah was happy to be informed about residents of a Penan longhouse giving positive feedback regarding the PICK.

“After their longhouse chieftain has received the vaccine and exhibited no side effects, many villagers have come forward to register for vaccination.”

On the latest progress shown by PICK Limbang, Awang Tengah said a total of 44,131 people in this division had completed their two-dose vaccination, with Lawas District having recorded the most number – at 23,577.

In addition, he said 37 individuals with special needs (OKUs) in Limbang District had been vaccinated – thanks to the mobile outreach programme.

The meeting yesterday also involved Assistant Minister of Agriculture Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail who is Bukit Kota assemblyman, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi and Limbang Health officer Dr Norliza Jusoh.