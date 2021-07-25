PBDS Baru wants MCC to explain ‘raid’ near Lutong tamu

MIRI (July 25): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) president Bobby William has called on the Miri City Council (MCC) to explain the ‘raid’ which saw its personnel taking away the produce of several petty traders near Lutong tamu earlier today.

Bobby said he received a complaint from a party member who happened to witness the chaotic situation at the tamu and videos on the incident have also been circulated on WhatsApp since this morning.

“The MCC team came and took away their produce in a way which I believe is clearly inhumane. The produce that they are selling there may have been brought from their village, and life is already hard now.

“The traders may be unlicensed or they are not supposed to sell there. But MCC could have done better to prevent such inhumane act towards these poor traders who had no choice but to sell whatever they can for a living,” he said.

Bobby said MCC could have just put up a notice or block the area to prohibit unlicensed traders from selling their produce there.

Meanwhile, Miri City Mayor Adam Yii when contacted, said MCC would release a statement on the matter later today (July 25).