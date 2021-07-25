PCDS 2030 the right step forward for Sarawak, says Perikatan Nasional man

KUCHING (July 25): The just-launched Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) is the right step forward for Sarawak towards achieving its developed status by 2030, says Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf A Suffian.

He was optimistic that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, would be able to achieve all things outlined under PCDS 2030 based on the determination shown in serving the people of Sarawak during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Among the priorities is to double Sarawak’s economic growth from RM136 billion in 2019 to RM282 billion in 2030, and for that (to happen), Sarawak’s economy needs to grow at a rate of between six per cent and eight per cent annually.

“With some in-depth planning and studies done towards empowering six key economic sectors as the drivers of growth – namely manufacturing, commercial agriculture, tourism, forestry, mining and social services – these are the strategies meant to steer us towards realising PCDS 2030,” said Jaziri in a statement.

He also said he was impressed by Abang Johari’s statement about PCDS 2030 ‘being inclusive’ – meaning, every Sarawakian would have an equal opportunity to be involved in the overall development of the state and enjoy a fair distribution of wealth through employment and business opportunities.

“This is something that the people of Sarawak are very much looking forward to – that all of us are able to enjoy the development, the distribution of wealth and the share of the ‘economic cake’ equally regardless of race, religion and descent.

“I also see this effort being in line with the priorities of the federal government, namely the PN-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and its Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” said Jaziri.

Abang Johari launched the first phase of PCDS 2030 on Sarawak Day 2021, on July 22, stating that the first phase would be implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) – 2021-2025.