‘Register and get vaccinated’ concept well received

KOTA KINABALU: The ‘register and get vaccinated’ concept under the Covid-19 vaccination outreach program Program Outreach received overwhelming response in Telipok.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan said the encouraging attendance of residents at the vaccination centre showed the people are more acceptance of getting inoculated against the Covid-19 virus.

“If this continues, I am confident that the government’s target of herd immunity can be achieved soon,” he said, adding that the state government had requested for one million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from its federal counterpart.

He said this after visiting the vaccination centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Talungan, Telipok on Friday where the ‘Taklimat, Daftar dan Vaksin Covid-19’ was being conducted.

“Therefore, we urge the public to help the government to stop the spread of the virus by strictly complying with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) implemented,” said the Karambunai assemblyman.

Meanwhile public health medical specialist Dr Suhaila Osman said 1,096 residents who had registered with MySejahtera were vaccinated on Friday and the rest were ‘walk-ins’.

She disclosed the program involved seven villages around Kampung Talungan namely Tombongon, Natai, Kabayau, Lawa Mondou, Sri Melidan and Tampulan.

“We also visited the houses of 20 bed-ridden residents and vaccinated them as well as their carers,” she said.

The ‘Taklimat, Daftar dan Vaksin Covid-19’ program in Telipok was organised by the state Information Department together with the Health Ministry, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, Kota Kinabalu City Hall, state Welfare Department, RELA and Persatuan Insan Cahaya Harapan.

Also present were Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Roland Chia and Community Development Leader Datuk William Majimbun.