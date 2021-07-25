Sacred Heart Cathedral to resume Sunday Masses today

SIBU (July 25): Sacred Heart Cathedral at Jalan Lanang here is resuming Sunday Masses today with congregation of 50 people for each Mass.

Catholic Bishop of Sibu, Right Reverend Joseph Hii confirmed yesterday that the first mass will be celebrated at 7am in Mandarin followed by 9am mass in Iban and 11am mass in English.

Hii said the Cathedral is abiding with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) requirement of no more 50 people in each celebration.

“For other parishes in the Diocese of Sibu, it is up to the individual priest and their committee to decide when Masses will resume. Selangau parish has decided not to celebrate Mass for the time being,” he added.

Meanwhile, Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has decided to allow non-Muslims houses of worship to open from 6am to 8pm under Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) effective today limited to 50 per cent or a maximum of 50 individuals, whichever is lower.

According to the SOP, unvaccinated individuals are not allowed entry to celebrate mass. As such, Hii advised those attending Masses to pre-register.