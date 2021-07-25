Simunjan district changes to Covid-19 red zone after recording 51 cases in last 14 days

KUCHING (July 25): Simunjan district changed into a Covid-19 red zone today after recording 51 cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Selangau district reverted to a yellow zone after it recorded 20 cases in the same time period.

“This brings the total number of red zones to 19, orange zones to five, yellow zones to 13 while green zones remain unchanged at three,” said the committee in a statement today.

The other red zones are Betong, Pakan, Beluru, Lundu, Saratok, Tebedu, Bau, Meradong, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 4,314 cases.

The orange zones are Telang Usan, Asajaya, Dalat, Tatau and Bukit Mabong with a total of 138 cases while the other yellow zones are Tanjung Manis, Lubok Antu, Song, Sri Aman, Kanowit, Sebauh, Matu, Julau, Kabong, Marudi, Pusa and Belaga with a total of 79 cases.

Limbang, Lawas and Daro remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 10 compounds with eight in Kuching and one each in Miri and Bintulu for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP).

The offences are leaving an Enforced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area (4), not wearing face mask (3), no physical distancing (1), failing to provide hand sanitiser and customer log book not updated (1) and conducting prohibited activities (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date is 9,510,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued three compounds in Bau District Council for not scanning the MySejahtera QR code.

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to 1,358.