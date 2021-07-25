SMC to require all hawkers, licensees and assistants to be vaccinated with at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine before being allowed to operate

SIBU (July 25): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will require all hawkers, licensees and their assistants to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine before they are permitted to operate, said its chairman Clarence Ting.

He pointed out this measure is taken to safeguard public safety against Covid-19.

Ting posted this response in his Facebook (FB) today following Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee’s revelation during his Facebook Live session yesterday that a total of 84.3 per cent of the population in Sibu who are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination has received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Over 80 per cent of Sibu residents have received their 1st dose of Covid vaccine reported SDDMC advisor YB Dr Annuar Rapa’ee.

“SMC in tandem with such promising figures will enforce for all hawker outlets, all the licensees and assistants must be vaccinated with at least one dose before they are allowed to operate.

“In the interest of public safety, we hope all licensed food outlets will also follow suit and have all staff vaccinated (with at least one dose) before they serve their customers.”

Adding on, he anticipated that more and more establishments will require customers to show proof of vaccination before allowing them into their premises.

“So if anyone you know, is still unvaccinated, please highlight them to me. The Sibu Health Department do not want to leave anyone out of this vaccination drive,” Ting said.

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar, during his Facebook live session stressed that it was pivotal to get as many people as possible to be vaccinated because with more people being vaccinated, the virus could not spread and could not replicate anymore, which would be the best news.

“We must achieve herd immunity, but the best is when we can achieve 100 per cent (of people vaccinated),” he said.

Sibu recorded three new Covid-19 case yesterday.