Ten tonnes of food aid delivered to 2,500 families in EMCO locality

KUCHING (July 25): Ten tonnes of food aid has been delivered to 2,500 families in Tabuan Melayu here, thanks to the efforts of Santubong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Wan Junaidi, in a statement here today, said these families comprise some 10,000 people from six villages in the area which has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from July 16 to 29.

Each household received a food pack of essential items, including canned food, fresh meat and fresh chicken.

“It is unfortunate that these villagers had to be placed under EMCO during the Aidiladha month. However, they have to understand that this move is important to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the area.

“I hope the food aid that we have distributed will be able to lighten some of the burden faced by the villagers in this trying time,” he added.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister, is optimistic that the people of the Santubong parliamentary constituency will be fully vaccinated by the end of this month.

Based on reports received, he said, most of the villagers in the constituency have been fully vaccinated and the immunisation programme is going on smoothly and well received by the residents. – Bernama