Two arrested in Bau for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets

KUCHING (July 25): Police have arrested two male suspects at Kampung Podam in Bau yesterday for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets.

Bau district police DSP Poge Nyaon said the first suspect, who is 22-year-old, was arrested at a coffeeshop in the village around 5.45pm.

“Police who arrived at the premises, introduced themselves to the suspect and proceeded to conduct checks which showed his alleged involvement in selling illegal lottery tickets,” said Poge in a statement today.

He added that police then proceeded to a house in the village which saw the arrest of the second suspect, a 34-year-old man.

During both arrest, police seized two handphones and cash.

“A background check on both suspects showed that they do not have a past criminal record,” said Poge.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 4(1)(c) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.