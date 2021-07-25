Two-day mobile vaccination drive targets Kpg Sentosa residents

SIBU (July 25): Two hundred doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been prepared for the two-day mobile vaccination drive at SK Sentosa here this weekend, says Councillor Joseph Chieng.

Chieng and zone councillor for Sentosa, Nazatusyima Bujang are coordinators for this vaccination drive in a converted bus for residents of Kampung Sentosa who had missed their vaccination at Sibu Foochow Association PPV recently.

“We use mobile PPV for smaller scale vaccination drive and plan to administer 100 doses each day,” he said.

Chieng said his teams together with GPS component parties and Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) had gone door-to-door to register villagers for vaccination the past two weeks.

“When I came early this morning more than 40 residents of the village have registered with some from Salim and Teku areas,” he added.