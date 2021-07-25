Two workers’ quarters in Bintulu under EMCO

KUCHING (July 25): Three localities in Bintulu have been placed under the Covid-19 Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that two of the localities involved workers’ quarters.

“The workers’ quarters of Ramawin Sdn Bhd, Kemena Industrial Estate had been imposed with the EMCO starting from July 23 to August 5 while Ponyplastic workers’ quarters started its EMCO yesterday (July 24) and will run until August 6,” it said.

It said the third locality involved the rented room above GT Tyre King at Mile 5 and that the EMCO is enforced from July 24 to August 6.

The committee also announced the end of EMCOs for two longhouses in two districts.

It said the EMCO for Rh Mulok, Klua Krian in Saratok was lifted today while Rh Rantie, Ulu Strass, Bintangor in Meradong will end its EMCO tomorrow (July 26).