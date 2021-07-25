Unimas PPV dispenses 106,610 Covid-19 vaccine doses since its inauguration on June 14

KUCHING (July 25): The Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) vaccination centre (PPV) in Kota Samarahan near here has dispensed a total of 106,610 Covid-19 vaccine doses since its inauguration on June 14.

Of the total, 53,189 were first dose administered to individuals between June 14 and July 2 and the remaining 53,421 were second dose dispensed as of July 23, said a Unimas statement today.

According to Unimas, the PPV recorded the highest number of daily doses administered at 5,584 on June 25.

In an effort to help the state achieve herd immunity, the Unimas PPV had conducted a vaccination programme with the community involving 3,210 residents from 27 villages in Kuching and Samarahan areas.

Unimas even provided bus service to ferry these residents to receive their vaccination at the PPV.

Its vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said the high spirit of volunteerism had contributed to the success of the Unimas PPV, thus far.

He added that a total of 800 volunteers including students and Unimas staff had helped ensure the PPV operate in a smooth manner.