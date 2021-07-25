Woman unfazed by police arrest, returns to trade at central market

SIBU (July 25): The woman hawker at the central market who was arrested by the police for refusing refuses to wear face mask on Friday was back at selling her goods at the same spot yesterday.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) clarifies that the hawker is not licensed to trade at the market which is under the council’s jurisdiction.

“The woman usually occupies a lot operated by a licensee, who closed early for the day. She would usually put up some items to sell at the lot.

“This morning, she showed up at the central market again without a mask face and we have informed the police to take action for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP),” Tiang told The Borneo Post.

This woman at times, tends to be ‘aggressive’ and hawkers have voiced their safety concern to the council, said Tiang.

Tiang added stall operators at Khoo Peng Loong Hawker Centre, had complained about a man who would usually occupy a table there.

“According to the hawkers, sometimes, the man was seen carrying a stick or a pair of scissors.

“So, when the police came, he was nowhere to be found and would return once the course is clear,” he noted.

It is believed that he is taking shelter at the pumping station opposite Sibu Central Market.