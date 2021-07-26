356 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, over 68 pct from Kuching

KUCHING (July 26): New Covid-19 cases in Sarawak dropped slightly from 407 to 356 in the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, the committee said Kuching accounted for more than half of today’s cases at 243, while 17 other districts in the state also reported new Covid-19 cases.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 74,342.

There were no reported cases of Covid-19 fatalities today, leaving Sarawak’s death toll at 457.

Besides Kuching, new cases were also reported in Simunjan (31), Bintulu (17), Tatau (15), Sibu (10), Samarahan (6), Kabong (6), Saratok (6), Betong (6), Bau (5), Miri (2), Sarikei (2), Meradong (2), and one each in Mukah, Sri Aman, Telang Usan, Beluru, and Subis.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 282 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 31 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 33 from other screenings at health facilities; and nine from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities.

“There was also an Import A case where the individual had returned from Indonesia,” it said.

Separately, 270 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 154 were discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and PKRC; 35 from Sarikei Hospital and PKRC; 19 from Sibu Hospital and PKRC; 17 from Miri Hospital and PKRC; 16 from PKRC Serian; eight from PKRC Betong; seven from PKRC Mukah; seven from Bintulu Hospital and PKRC; five from Kapit Hospital and PKRC; and two from Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 69,170 or 93.04 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 4,454 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 2,610 were being treated at SGH and PKRC; 581 at Miri Hospital and PKRC; 297 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC; 276 at PKRC Betong; 230 at PKRC Serian; 180 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC; 148 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC; 79 at PKRC Mukah; 75 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC; 64 at Sri Aman Hospital; four at PKRC Lawas; and one at Limbang Hospital.