53 fined for violating SOP at entertainment outlet

KOTA KINABALU: Fifty-three people, including three Chinese foreigners, were fined by the authority for violating standard operating procedure (SOP) at an entertainment outlet in Waterfront here on Sunday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the premises owner was slapped with a RM25,000 fine during the 9.30pm raid.

“There were about 50 people inside the premises drinking with loud music playing while none of the customers were practicing any social distancing and not wearing any face mask, thus violating SOP,” he said, adding that the suspects had also failed to register with the MySejahtera or record book.

The 25 men and 25 women were fined RM5,000 each for their offenses under the Prevention and Control Of Infectious Disease Regulation 2020.

Mohd Zaidi also said that the premises was registered with a Restaurant Class Two license and not as an entertainment outlet, which clearly violates the license.

Mohd Zaidi once again urged the public to continue to abide by the SOP that has been set by the Health Ministry to fight the spread of Covid-19 viruses.

He said the authority will not compromise with anyone who violates the SOP and stern action will be taken.