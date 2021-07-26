720 new cases, six deaths

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 720 new Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, which brought the total to 80,190.

Six patients have also succumbed to Covid-19, including four in Kota Kinabalu and one each in Kota Marudu and Sandakan.

No new cluster was reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said close contact screenings contributed 331 cases or 45.97 per cent of the new infections, followed by cases from existing clusters (31.39 per cent) and symptomatic screenings (14.31 per cent).

He said the Agathis Cluster in Kalabakan registered the most cases under cluster screening with 112 cases out the total 226 from existing clusters.

As for close contact screening, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said Kota Kinabalu contributed the highest cases with 69 infections out of 331 cumulative cases.

Of the 720 new cases, he said Kota Kinabalu registered the most cases with 151 infections, followed by Kalabakan (116), Tawau (72), Tuaran (53), Penampang (43), Papar (42), Beaufort (36), Sandakan (36), Beluran (30), Sipitang (26), Putatan (20), Keningau (15), Kota Belud (13), Kinabatangan (11), Kota Marudu (11) and Tenom (10).

Meanwhile, Semporna recorded eight cases, Kudat (7), Ranau (6), Lahad Datu (5), Telupid (3), Pitas (3), Kuala Penyu (2) and Tongod (1).

He said Telupid and Semporna have been reclassified from orange to red zone.

As of Monday, Sabah has 23 Covid-19 red zones, two orange zones (Tenom and Kuala Penyu) and two yellow zones (Tambunan and Nabawan).

On the other hand, Masidi said 488 Covid-19 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals, whereas 3,507 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 673 in hospitals, 2,563 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres and 271 in temporary detention centres or prisons.

“There are 77 patients in intensive care unit and 17 require ventilators.”