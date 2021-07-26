796 families under EMCO in Puncak Borneo receive food baskets

KUCHING (July 26): A total of 796 families in three villages affected by the Enhanced Movement Control Order (MCO) in Puncak Borneo received their food baskets last Saturday, said Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin.

The Puncak Borneo MP said he joined members of Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Penrissen Branch and the Padawan 4 x 4 Club to send the food baskets to the affected families at Kampung Seratau, Kampung Nyiru/Grait and Kampung Garung.

These villages are now in lockdown for a period of 14 days following a decision by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to impose EMCO there to curb the spread of Covid-19 after positive cases were detected among the village folks.

According to Willie, the Puncak Borneo Parliamentary Service Centre has so far distributed a total of 3,993 food baskets to the deserving families in the constituency whose livelihood were affected by the pandemic.

He said these recipients comprised families in tbe three state constituencies under Puncak Borneo; namely Mambong with 1,631 families, Tarat (1,369) and Serembu (993).

He added distribution of these food baskets by his service centre was also assisted by members of the DBNA Penrissen Branch, DBNA Siburan Branch and the Padawan 4 x 4 Club.

Meanwhile, at another event, Willie urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to also participate in efforts to alleviate the burden of the community affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from helping to distribute food baskets, Willie also asked NGOs involved to give a clear explanation to the community regarding government initiatives such as the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Also present were chairman of DBNA Penrissen branch Alloysius Kuyong, chairman of DBNA Siburan Janer Jikel and Padawan 4×4 Club president Macelenus Meran.