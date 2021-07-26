After morning raid, MCC agrees to re-open Lutong Sunday Market

MIRI (July 26): The Lutong Sunday Market, which has been closed since mid-February due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will re-open on Aug 1, Miri Mayor Adam Yii said.

“Yes, the Lutong Sunday Market which was closed in accordance to the MCO (movement control order) SOP (standard operating procedure) will reopen next weekend,” he said when contacted.

This comes after a request made by Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting who was taken by surprise by a ‘raid’ by Miri City Council (MCC) personnel on hawkers near the market early yesterday morning.

“I was shocked by the action taken by our council enforcement team on those hawkers in Lutong. So, I went there and arrived around 10.25am, I spoke and listened to them to find out what had actually happened this morning,” Ting told The Borneo Post.

According to Ting, the hawkers were those who initially operated at the market.

“But because of MCO (Movement Control Order), the place was closed and has not been opened for trading. So, they have conducted their business at parking lots, five-foot-way and open spaces outside Lutong market,” he said.

Several traders had also requested for their produce, which were seized by the council enforcement team, to be returned to them.

“I have spoken to the council secretary and these traders were allowed to claim back their produce since this afternoon. I had also told the council secretary that I will pay for any compound imposed by the council, but there is none,” said Ting.

The hawkers had also requested for the Lutong Sunday Market to be reopened next Sunday (Aug 1).

“I spoke to the council secretary and he had agreed that it will be re-opened starting next Sunday, meaning that these traders can return to the Sunday market to trade,” said Ting.

Following the incident, Ting called for more leniency from MCC on actions taken against the petty traders.

“As these hawkers only do trading on Sundays to make ends meet and put food on the table for the rest of the week for their families, it would be good if we can be with them and guide them through these challenging times.

“If there is any breach of SOP, then we talk to them and help them, rather than taking their things away. We should continue giving them advice especially during this difficult time.

“After all, they only do trading once a week which is on Sunday and it is sad that such action has been taken by the council enforcement team,” Ting added.