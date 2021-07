KUALA LUMPUR (July 26): Malaysia recorded 14,516 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, having hit a record high of 17,045 cases yesterday.

The places with the highest number of cases today are Selangor with 6,508 cases, followed by Johor at 1,449 cases, Kuala Lumpur at 1,425 cases and Kedah at 1,160 cases. – Malay Mail

