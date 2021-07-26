All three public PPVs in Miri now accept walk-ins, announces MDDMC

MIRI (July 26): The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has announced that all public Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) operating here currently are allowed to accept walk-in registration.

The decision was made during a Zoom meeting held yesterday, presided by MDDMC minister-in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

There are three public PPVs here, namely those at Eastwood Hall, Curtin University Malaysia and Dato’ Lee Teck Fook Hall (Riam Road Secondary School).

According to Lee, the daily operating hours of each PPV are from 9am to 5pm.

“Members of the public coming to any of these PPVs to register for vaccination via walk-in must bring along their MyKad and personal medical records.

“If there are vaccines available in stock, they should be able to get their jabs immediately after registration.

“If the stock has run out, arrangements would be made for them to receive their vaccination on a later date,” said Lee.

The minister also said the MDDMC would strive to vaccinate 80 per cent of 311,035 people in Miri aged 18 and above and eligible for the Covid-19 immunisation, to achieve herd immunity by end-August.

“The vaccination programme in Miri has been going on well throughout Phase 1 to 3, with 259,663 people having received their first dose of the vaccine.

“They represent 83.48 per cent of the total population in Miri Division who are aged 18 and above and eligible for the Covid-19 immunisation.

“Those who have received the second dose comprise 174,872 people, or 56.22 per cent of those eligible for the vaccine.

“We are still calling upon more Mirians to come and register for the vaccination,” said Lee, who is also Sarawak’s Transport Minister.