Almost all ATM personnel, families in Kuching fully vaccinated, says top brass

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 26): Some 2,600 members of the Armed Forces (ATM) and their families in Kuching have received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to First Infantry Division commander Maj-Gen Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa, the number represents 98 per cent of ATM personnel and their family members in Kuching who are eligible for vaccination.

This figure was recorded during a vaccination drive conducted at Muara Tuang Camp near here, taking place last Friday and Saturday.

Prior to that, another drive to vaccinate ATM members and eligible family members with the first dose was conducted from June 19 to 23 – also at Muara Tuang Camp.

“The total percentage of ATM personnel and their families who have received their second dose is about 98 per cent.

“Those who have not been vaccinated yet include those who are on leave, those who have just returned to Sarawak, those with health problems, and those who are pregnant,” said Dzulkafli in a statement.

On a related matter, he said the ATM Combat Medical Vaccination Team (CMVT) slated for the rural areas in the state had already completed the vaccination programmes in Kapit and Sibu divisions.

“These areas include Nanga Ngungun in Ngemah (Kapit), which recorded 845 people having received the second dose of the vaccine in the period from July 8 to 11.

“The team has also completed the programmes across Bukit Mabong state constituency, in Kapit, conducted on July 10, 24 and 25. Specifically in Bukit Mabong, the CMVT covered Long Unai where 151 people received the single dose only; Long Busang where 610 people had at least received the first dose; and Sang Anau, where 67 people had at least gotten their first-dose jabs.

“For Long Singut in Bukit Mabong, the single-dose vaccination drive would kick off this Aug 5,” said Dzulkafli.

He also said for the next CMVT outreach, where the second dose of the vaccine would be administered, it would take place at Nanga Jagau in Kanowit this July 31 – targeting about 215 people.

“For this programme, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to be present at the programme.”

Dzulkafli said for Pasai Siong in Sibu, the second-dose vaccination drive for 970 residents would be conducted by the CMVT from Aug 3 to 5.

The Pasai Siong Zone had held its first-dose vaccination drive on July 15.

In this regard, Dzulkafli pointed out: “CMVT has no due date – if we’re asked by the state government to help speed up the vaccination programme, we would go all out.”